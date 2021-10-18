Deutsche Bank AG Sells 60,500 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BRKR opened at $77.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

