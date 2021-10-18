Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.58 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.36% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

