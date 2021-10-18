Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 44,912 Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.99% of Renaissance International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPOS opened at $30.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.