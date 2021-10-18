Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS LVHI opened at $26.06 on Monday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $32.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

