Deutsche Bank AG Buys 5,928 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALM opened at $35.05 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.47 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

