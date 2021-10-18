Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$48.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aritzia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

