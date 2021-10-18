Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

