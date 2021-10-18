Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 148,501 TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,048,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YTPG opened at $9.77 on Monday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

