Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.46 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

MGRC stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.