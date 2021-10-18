Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $143.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $158.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.50.
Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
