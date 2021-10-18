Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $143.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $158.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.50.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.