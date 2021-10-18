Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.57.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $239.77 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,297 shares of company stock worth $2,119,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.