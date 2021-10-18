Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

HOLX stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 54.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

