Wells Fargo & Company Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $63.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.44.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $50.83 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

