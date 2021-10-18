SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

