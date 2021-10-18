Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,892 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $532.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

