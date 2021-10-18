Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,920 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLFD. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $52.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

