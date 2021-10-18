Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,833 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 6,641.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMLP opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 30.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

