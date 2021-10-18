Citigroup Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,972 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLDR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,795 shares of company stock valued at $770,615 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.