Thomas M. Siebel Sells 185,800 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $8,561,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $45.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $58,829,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

