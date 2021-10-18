Thomas M. Siebel Sells 185,800 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $8,561,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $45.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
