Head-To-Head Analysis: OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OpGen and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

OpGen presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.94%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.33%. Given OpGen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

OpGen has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -906.54% -99.01% -51.56% Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OpGen and Viridian Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $4.21 million 18.45 -$26.21 million ($1.61) -1.26 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 155.86 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.49

OpGen has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats OpGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs). The firms products include Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction. The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

