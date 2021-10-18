Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00.

SQ stock opened at $249.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.42, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.92 and its 200 day moving average is $244.02.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

