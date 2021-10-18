Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $3,514,717.86 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $207.28 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $212.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

