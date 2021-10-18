KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lifted to Outperform at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $375.05.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $329.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.30. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $190.21 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

