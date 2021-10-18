Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.64.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

