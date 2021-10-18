Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

