Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,470. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,919 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

