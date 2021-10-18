Wells Fargo & Company Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $90.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in V.F. by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

