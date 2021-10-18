BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $49.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

