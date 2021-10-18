Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

