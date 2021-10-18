BMO Capital Markets Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

