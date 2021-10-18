Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

