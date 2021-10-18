Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.