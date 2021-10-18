Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

