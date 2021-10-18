Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harrow Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of HROW opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 26,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $222,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,706 shares of company stock valued at $736,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Harrow Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

