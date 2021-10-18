Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

