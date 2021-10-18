Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIC. Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

