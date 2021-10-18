Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.83.

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $150,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 47.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 36.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 116,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 84.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.