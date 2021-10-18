Head to Head Contrast: HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) versus Its Peers

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) is one of 122 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HIVE Blockchain Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 61.48% 57.26% 44.43% HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors -36.44% -1,712.66% -10.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million $42.54 million 26.08 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 16.29

HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors 643 3091 4732 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 26.72%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

