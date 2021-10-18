Reviewing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) & Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Activision Blizzard and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 2 20 0 2.91 Cloudflare 0 8 12 0 2.60

Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus target price of $113.45, indicating a potential upside of 48.50%. Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $118.38, indicating a potential downside of 29.40%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 29.17% 17.05% 11.35% Cloudflare -25.63% -12.61% -7.31%

Volatility & Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Cloudflare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 7.35 $2.20 billion $3.25 23.51 Cloudflare $431.06 million 121.54 -$119.37 million ($0.31) -540.94

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Cloudflare on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.