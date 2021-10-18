Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of CCS opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. Analysts expect that Century Communities will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,952,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 212,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 61.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

