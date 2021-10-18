Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $78.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.