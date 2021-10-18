Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.