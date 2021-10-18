JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 3,300

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,445.32 ($31.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,420.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,375.82. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.