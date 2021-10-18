JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

LON IBST opened at GBX 189.10 ($2.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £774.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.85.

Get Ibstock alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.