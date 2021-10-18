discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

DSCV opened at GBX 1,082.86 ($14.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,084.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 930.08. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64). The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.77.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

