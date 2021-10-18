Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $285.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.00.

AMP opened at $289.87 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $292.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.08.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

