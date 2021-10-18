Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Prospector Capital has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,444 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $4,072,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 508,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

