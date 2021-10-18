Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Up 65.8% in September

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the September 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PAQC opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Provident Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

