John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 330

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 323.83 ($4.23).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 223.10 ($2.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.78. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,991 shares of company stock valued at $429,583.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

