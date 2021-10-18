Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 494.60 ($6.46) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 451.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 470.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000 over the last quarter.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

